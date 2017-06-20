

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The head of Dying With Dignity Canada says she is encouraged by a judge's decision that could help an Ontario woman receive a medically assisted death.

Shanaaz Gokool says the 77-year-old woman -- who is only identified in court documents as A-B -- is relieved after a judge ruled that her death is reasonably foreseeable.

Gokool and her organization are applauding the woman for fighting for her case, saying it may also clear up some of the confusion surrounding who is legally eligible for medically assisted dying.

A judge ruled yesterday the woman with incurable osteoarthritis fits a key requirement to receive a medically assisted death after her doctor refused to help her because he feared criminal prosecution.

The judge did not grant the woman's request to declare unequivocally that she meets all criteria for medically assisted death, but he noted that clarifying the federal law on reasonably foreseeable death would help her case.

He also notes that A-B's case -- which he called "heartbreaking" and "pitiful" -- was caused by doctors' misunderstanding the new law and being overly cautious.

