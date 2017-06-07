

There will soon be a hiring blitz at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Fiat Chrysler is looking to hire approximately 180 people.

Dino Chiodo, the President of Unifor Local 444, says the jobs are only for individuals who already applied to FCA and are in the system, and have most likely gone through the screening process.

Chiodo adds FCA needs to make sure they have enough operators, since workers are retiring every month.

Chiodo says the news will benefit the local economy.

“These are all individuals that are going to have access to money that are going to be able to buy cars, be able to buy good ticket items like houses and start families and build our community,” says Chiodo.

Chiodo expects some new jobs will also be created from training modules that are put in place with world class manufacturing.