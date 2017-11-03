

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.9 per cent last month.

That’s compared to 5.8 per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.

On a national lever, Stats Can says the economy added 35,300 jobs in October but the unemployment rate crept higher, with more young people looking for work.

The agency says the number of full-time positions swelled by 88,700, offset by a drop in 53,400 part-time positions.

Despite adding jobs, Canada's unemployment rate increased to 6.3 per cent, up from 6.2 per cent in September.

Statistics Canada also reported that the country's trade deficit totalled $3.2 billion in September, essentially unchanged from the previous month.

Exports fell 0.3 per cent to $43.6 billion in the month, a fourth consecutive monthly decline. A drop in exports of motor vehicles and parts were offset in part by higher exports of energy products. Prices of exports fell 0.6 per cent, while volumes grew 0.3 per cent.

Imports fell 0.3 per cent to $46.7 billion as prices fell 1.5 per cent, but volumes increased 1.3 per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press.