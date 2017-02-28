

CTV Windsor





After only a couple of days on strike, employees at Jamieson Laboratories will head back to work at midnight.

Unionized employees had rejected a tentative agreement reached between their Unifor Local 195 bargaining committee and Jamieson on Sunday. The offer was voted down by 57 per cent and workers immediately hit the picket line.

“The membership feels that the employer is making a lof of money and feel that they deserve more," Local 195 President Gerry Farnham said on Sunday.

But by Tuesday, employees accepted a new deal, voting 79 per cent in favour.

Workers will report to the midnight shift Tuesday night.