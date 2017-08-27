James Stewart elected Local 444 president
Unifor Local 444 elects new president
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 12:37PM EDT
Unifor Local 444 elected James Stewart as the local president.
Stewart fills the role left vacant by former local president Dino Chiodo, who resigned a month ago to join the national office as the automotive director.
The local's executive board met Friday to complete the process.
Stewart was first elected as a shop steward in 2002 and his most recent position was as 1st vice president.
He assumes his new role immediately.