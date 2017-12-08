

City officials say the lights are up and ready for the inaugural opening night of Bright Lights Windsor.

Jackson Park will be ready for families and friends to kick off their holiday season at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“It’s a chance to begin a new holiday season tradition,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “The bright lights are about warmth, peace and togetherness, and what better time of year could there be to pause and enjoy our families and friends than now, as the often hectic holiday season approaches?”

Along with the lights, there will be horse and carriage rides, choirs and musicians, hot chocolate and snack vendors.

Bright Lights Windsor will run from Friday to Jan. 7 and admission is free each night.

To learn more about Bright Lights Windsor, including information on parking and how to become a volunteer, call 311 or visit www.BrightLightsWindsor.ca.