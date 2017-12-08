

If you ever thought "Al the Octopus" would look better at your home instead of hanging off the ceiling at Joe Louis Arena -- now's your chance.

“Al” and other memorabilia from the Joe and the Detroit Red Wings will be auctioned online starting Saturday.

You can bid on many items including doors with Red Wing paintings, NHL signs, even wall mural pictures of Stanley Cup victories.

The Red Wings and Olympia Entertainment must vacate all of their valuables from the Joe by Dec. 31.

The auction wraps up next Saturday, Dec 16.

The Red Wings started this season in a new home, at Little Caesers Arena.