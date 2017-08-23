

It was just a few brief moments.

Two natural events lasted only seconds, yet the tornadoes that touched down in Windsor and LaSalle left a lasting impact.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary when the twin twisters hit Windsor-Essex on Aug. 24, 2016.

Environment Canada officials say what was a very small storm over the Detroit River grew into a tornado in only 10 to 15 minutes.

Just after 7:05 p.m. on that Wednesday night, a F1 tornado with wind speeds greater than 145 km/h hit LaSalle. Shortly after, Riberdy Rd. and the Rhodes Industrial Park in Windsor are torn apart by a F2 tornado with winds greater than 220 km/h.

More than 30 homes and businesses in the two communities sustained damage. But incredibly, no one was seriously hurt.

It’s a day Deborah Andrukonis will never forget.

"When I look around, it's still very hard," admits Andrukonis, who has lived on Riberdy Rd. with her husband David for 28 years.

David Andrukonis remembers that day vividly, when he went to get a tea as his wife returned home. That is when he noticed the sky didn’t look right.

He says he grabbed his wife, threw her in the corner of the garage and jumped on top of her to protect her.

When the storm passed, the windows of their home were blown out, their fence was destroyed and a large tree landed on top of their car. The family says the storm even caused their cat to go completely deaf.

Today their home is repaired, but the couple tells CTV Windsor it has been a frustrating year dealing with their insurance company.

Their neighbours had to move after their home was deemed structurally unsafe, and the Andrukonis’ says others on their street have suffered emotionally.

“There have been three deaths on the street after the tornado,” says David Andrukonis. “It may not be related to the tornado, but it's still an aftermath of the tornado itself."

On Thursday at 6 p.m., CTV Windsor will have exclusive footage of the exact moment the tornado hit Windsor while also looking at whether improvements have been made to help warn residents about the next twister.