The Windsor Islamic Council is responding to Islamic graffiti found in messages in the city.

The council is calling it, “A malicious attempt aimed to divide our communities.”

The graffiti in the west end and along the riverfront includes the hashtag “Islam Will Rule the World.” At least four signs and structures in the area of College Street and Huron Church Road have been spray painted with the words, “Islam Equals Isis.”

The council is calling on Windsor residents to be vigilant and not to let the “hate mongering” divide the city.

The council is also asking police to conduct a full investigation.