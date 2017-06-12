

The federal and provincial governments have teamed up to invest millions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

In an announcement Monday, both levels of government say the projects will protect waterways and preserve local ecosystems.

Kate Young, MPP for London West, joined Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to announce 13 new projects in Windsor, including separating existing combined sewers along a section of Princess Avenue, as well as storm sewer, wastewater, watermain and road rehabilitation projects along sections of Janisse Drive and Mount Carmel Drive.

The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects— more than $6.1 million.

The provincial government is providing up to 25 per cent of funding for these projects— more than $3 million, and the City of Windsor will fund the remaining costs of the projects.

"Windsor has had extremely high quality drinking water for years and it's thanks in part to our ongoing partnership with our federal and provincial governments,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

“Investment in upgrades and maintenance to both water and waste water projects like the 13 we have before us will help ensure Windsor drinking water continues to be of the highest quality for years to come and will also help with our infrastructure needs related to waste water and storm water management” added Dilkens, who says the work will help prevent flooding.

The city had the 13 projects on a wish list and they were all approved. Nine of those projects are for construction of everything from pumphouse improvements at the Lou Romano water plant to disconnecting combined sewer and storm water piping.

Windsor-Tecumseh New Democrat MP Cheryl Hardcastle welcomes the funding.

"I’m delighted to hear that Windsor is finally getting its share of the funding that the government announced would be made available to municipalities back in September of 2016" stated Hardcastle in a news release. "While the funding would have been great to have last year, it is still highly welcome and much-needed."

In addition to these projects, over $15 million in federal funding and over $7 million in provincial funding for 35 water and wastewater projects will benefit 10 other communities across Ontario.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent will receive nearly $6.9 million from the federal and provincial governments for 12 different projects.

The Town of Amherstburg is receiving a combined $3.7 million for its water treatment plant reservoir upgrade and redundancy project.

The Municipality of Leamington will receive $3.4 million for four sewer projects.

The Town of Essex will receive over $1.3 million for four different projects, including upgrades to the Harrow-Colchester South Water treatment plant.

The Town of Lakeshore gets more than $2.6 million for two projects -- the Stoney Point Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Oakwood Street Trunk Sewer Extension.

The Town of Kingsville will receive nearly $1 million for seven projects, while the Town of LaSalle gets just over $1 million for two projects.

The Town of Tecumseh will get more than $1.6 million for the rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer collection system and the Township of Pelee gets $75,000 for upgrades to the Pelee Island Drainage Pump Station.