Several people were honoured at an emergency services recognition ceremony in Windsor.

The first annual Essex-Windsor EMS Awards and Recognition Ceremony was held Thursday with more than 150 attending.

Paramedics were awarded with long-time service award medals for those who have dedicated an outstanding 35, 25 and 15 years of compassion and commitment to the service and residents of Windsor-Essex.

“Our Paramedics and staff work diligently day in and day out to ensure the highest quality of pre-hospital emergency care” said Bruce Krauter, Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS.

“They are a tireless group of individuals, who love the work they do and we are proud to be able to honour them for an evening and show our appreciation”.

CTV’s Michelle Maluske was honoured with the community award.

Others receiving awards were: Rookie of the Year, Scott Miller; Paramedic Mentor of the Year, Mechelle Murphy; Fellowship Award, Shannon Ingall and Meritorious Service Coin, Brian Fuerth and Natalie Demarco.