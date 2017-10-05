

A vigil along Windsor's riverfront in honour of Indigenous women.

The 12th annual Sisters In Spirit Vigil is dedicated to the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Organizers say homicides involving native women have increased to 21 per cent in 2014, from 14 per cent in 1990.

Organizers say Wednesday's vigil serves as a reminder that their sisters will not be forgotten.