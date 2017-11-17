

It’s time to sharpen those ice skates as city staff prepares to open two outdoor ice rinks in Windsor.

The covered pad at Lanspeary Park as well as the surface at Charles Clark Square are undergoing prep work and weather permitting, ice will be ready by the end of November. The target date for Lanspeary ice rental is Sunday Nov. 26 and free public skating will hopefully launch the following Tuesday, Nov. 28.

To rent space at the open air Lanspeary arena, call the Parks and Recreation office at (519) 253-2300.

During skating season, public skating is free at Lanspeary, Tuesday through Friday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The boards went up at the downtown Charles Clarke Square rink. Supervised hours will be from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

For more details on skating or other City services or facilities, visit the City of Windsor website or call 311.