I-75 interupted as two-year lane closure begins
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 11:09AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 5:11PM EST
Drivers who make regular trips to Detroit are in for significant delays and not just for a couple of weeks.
Starting Saturday, the southbound I-75 at the Rouge River Bridge will close for two years as the entire deck of the bridge is rebuilt.
The recommended detour will tack on 30 to 35 miles for drivers, taking them along I-96, west to I-275 and south back to I-75.
Lanes going north will be open while the work is being done, with work on that side planned for 2018.
Access to the Ambassador Bridge will remain open during the construction.
