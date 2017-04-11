

CTV Windsor





Trees are coming down in LaSalle and Windsor.

Hydro One is cutting down the trees since they are growing dangerously close to hydro lines.

Every six years, Hydro One makes its rounds to ensure vegetation is not growing out of control and proper clearances are maintained, but there are a number of trees that can't sustain another growing season and pose an imminent threat.

One hundred trees are getting the axe.

Crews will begin cutting the trees down next week along a six kilometer transmission corridor between Windsor and LaSalle.

“Work next week is simply to deal with those that pose imminent threat,” says Hydro One superintendent Jake Zink.

Most of the trees that will be targeted are small saplings.

Zink says the trees are growing too close to the hydro wires and pose a threat both to public safety and to the reliability of the circuit.

“This is a 230,000 volt circuit,” says Zink. “It’s a critical circuit that feeds local utilities both Enwin and Essex powerlines. It’s imperative we keep flow of electricity reliable on this circuit as well as maintain the safety.”

Time is of the essence, as the temperatures warm and air conditioners begin to run full tilt, the wires will expand and sag as much as 10 feet.

Zink says there doesn't have to be any physical contact to cause problems.

“If vegetation comes in close proximity to that voltage, it could see arch flash between wires.”

The town doesn’t want to stand in the way of the work, but LaSalle mayor Ken Antaya wants to make sure the environmentally significant vegetation is protected.

“We understand we can't stop them,” says Antaya.

Antaya says they have preserved it and they are going to make sure Hydro One is accountable.

Hydro One says it understands this is an environmentally sensitive area, so it will have a third party biologist on site while the trees are removed to ensure crews don't walk through or disturb any area that they shouldn't be.

The work is scheduled to last four weeks. Once the trees are removed, Hydro One will work on a long term strategy with the Town of LaSalle on how to deal with the rest of the vegetation.