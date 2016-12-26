

The Canadian Press





Provincial tax and regulation changes that will kick in on New Year's Day will make hydro a little cheaper, however, the cost of natural gas will rise.

The government is going to remove the eight per cent provincial portion of the H-S-T from electricity bills, but the Liberals' cap-and-trade program to fight climate change will add about six dollars a month to natural gas bills in the new year.

The changes will also give first-time homebuyers a bit of a break. The province is doubling the maximum refund of the land transfer tax to $4,000 for people buying their first home, which means they won't pay the tax on the first $368,000 of a purchase price.