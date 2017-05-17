

CTV Windsor





Windsor and area will rumble once again for the Bob Probert Ride.

Details of the motorcycle fundraiser were released Wednesday. This year’s ride is scheduled for Sunday, June 25.

Former NHL player Dave Hutchison, known for being a rugged defenseman, is this year’s Ride Captain. Hutchison played in 681 professional hockey games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks.

"It's an honour to be leading the pack this year as Ride Captain," said Hutchison. "I haven't missed a Probert ride yet. In fact, Bob and I rode together in Ride For Dad in London a couple of times. Our friendship was based on doing fundraising events through the NHL and the riding community. So whether it was ball hockey with the troups or riding our bikes, Bob had a big heart and always wanted to give back."

Each year, the Ride has enjoyed as many as 1,200 participants.

To date, the Bob Probert Ride has raised $647, 218.24 for cardiac programs and services at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. These funds contributed to the brand-new Rehabilitation and Wellness Centre on its Prince Road campus.

Talks have begun to expand cardiac rehab services to Essex County residents with the development of a satellite location planned for the east end.

This year's Ride includes stops at the Fort, Colchester Bar and Grill, Wolfhead Distillery and returns to the final stop at the Caboto Club where riders and their passengers will be able to enjoy and purchase refreshments and food.

Registration and online donations are now open at www.probertride.com.