The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has welcomed a group of eight dogs rescued from Hurricane Harvey in the United States.

The shelter posted on Facebook Monday that “after a very long drive with the kind folks from Moggy Rescue our hurricane refugees arrived.”

Humane society officials say for their protection and the protection of our other animals they will undergo a two-week quarantine.

During the quarantine, the shelter will begin to take care of any medical needs they may have.