Hundreds of Windsor residents are getting into the holiday spirit at one of Windsor’s most elegant mansions.

Willistead Manor is decked out with holiday decorations, from the great hall to the private dressing chamber.

About 450 people visited the manor during the first set of tours last Sunday. Organizers expect about the same amount or more this Sunday and next.

The money raised will go towards the Willistead renovations.

Each room has a unique colour theme, courtesy of the Friends of Willistead and a group of about 50 volunteers.

“Most of our members love the process of planning how the rooms will be decorated, what the theme will be, and then working to gather the decorations and helping to bring it all together,” says organization president Kathie Renaud.

Tour Dates and Times:

Sundays – Dec. 3, 10, and 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

$5.75 - adults

$4.75 - students and seniors

$2.25 - children 12 and under

Tickets can be purchased at the onsite Coach House with cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard. The Silver Bells will perform Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.