Hundreds of local elementary students were suspended Thursday for not having up to date immunization records.

As a result, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was packed with parents and children. There was a huge demand for children to get their shots to update their records.

The health unit had been issuing warnings to parents with children born between 2008 and 2011. Still many were frustrated as their work day was disrupted and they had to pick up their children from school

A board room in the health unit was converted into an immunization clinic.

"It's very busy, lots of people coming in to bring in their children's records to have their children immunized, faxes from physicians, lots of phone calls," says Judy Allen, healthy schools manager.

A steady stream of parents and their children flowing in and out of the clinic to get the vaccines they need.

"We have 659 on the suspension list, so you know we'll do as many we can. It's been a line out the door pretty much all day."