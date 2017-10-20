

CTV Windsor





This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of a popular girls hockey tournament in Windsor-Essex.

Hocktoberfest kicked off Friday with 48 teams visiting from across Ontario as well as Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

The tournament has made the move to Lakeshore after being held in Windsor for the first nine years. Some games will also be played Tecumseh.

Pool play in the Atom to Midget age groups will be held on Friday and Saturday, and the finals are set for Sunday.

Continuing a tradition, Hocktoberfest is awarding two academic bursaries to athletes entering post-secondary school next year.