

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says it has mailed 900 suspension orders to parents of students at Chatham-Kent schools who still have incomplete immunization records.

This number is down from the almost 2,000 notices that were mailed out in mid-January.

Suspensions will be effective April 4, the health unit says.

Before booking any appointments for vaccinations, the health unit is asking parents to check their children’s immunization records to see if they have had the required shots. Many times the child has had the shots, but they have not been reported to Public Health.

For those without access to a healthcare provider, CKPHU will be holding clinics on the following dates by appointment.

· Thursday in Ridgetown

· Tuesday in Tilbury

· March 23 in Wallaceburg

· March 27 in Chatham

To report shots, book an appointment or for more information, call the Immunization intake line at 519-355-1071 x5900. Shots can also be reported online at http://www.chatham-kent.ca/vaccinations or faxed to 519-355-0848.

Exemptions are also available upon request.