

CTV Windsor





Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil in Windsor on Tuesday night in honour of the victims of the Quebec City mosque attack.

Shocked and horrified over what happened, they stood in solidarity against all acts of hate violence and discrimination. Six people were killed in the shooting.

Many of those at the vigil said the violent attack has left them shaken and shocked that an incident like this could ever happen in Canada.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is facing six charges of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

Dr. Maher El-Masri of the Windsor Islamic Council says extremists need to know their beliefs will not be tolerated.

“He failed to realize our unity and love for another, a love for the country, are far stronger than his hit," says El-Masri.

Mayor Drew Dilkens extended his condolences to the victims and their families in Quebec.

“We stand together to comfort and reassure one another and we stand together because we are stronger together."

There will be another vigil in Chatham Thursday night at the Civic Centre between 7 and 8 p.m.