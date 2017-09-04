

Rob Hindi, CTV Windsor





A large turnout for this year's Labour Day Parade.

Hundreds of people walked the parade route to celebrate the local labour community.

The parade started at 10am and rolled down Walker Road from the union hall on Turner to the Fogolar Furlan Club.

A number of local unions were on hand, holding banners and waving flags.

Windsor & District Labour Council President Brian Hogan says it's a great day to celebrate.

"I call like New Years," says Hogan. "It's a celebration. We look back at all the good things we did for our members and for the community. We look forward to say how we can do better and how our community could be much better."

Labour Day festivities continue until four o'clock at the Fogolar.

This year's parade theme is "Canada wide universal drug plan" for all workers, not just union members.