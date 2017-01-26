

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old man with human trafficking after an assault investigation.

Officers were called to a Windsor hotel on Monday at approximately 6:15 a.m. for a disturbance between a man and woman.

Officers arrived and met with the hotel staff and an 18-year-old woman.

Police say the woman had visible injuries and reported that she had been assaulted by a man she had been staying with in the hotel.

Officers went to the room and arrested the man without incident.

As the investigation continued, the alleged victim reported that she was involved in a controlling and manipulative relationship with the man.

She said they had met in June of 2016, developed a relationship with one another, and became involved in the sex industry. The relationship soon evolved into the man controlling many aspects of the woman's life.

The alleged victim reported to police that the man ultimately directed her sex industry involvement, controlled her finances, clientele, and movements throughout Ontario and Quebec.

Yves Castor, 27, from Laval, Que., is charged with human trafficking, material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of assault.

Windsor Police Service was able to connect the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com