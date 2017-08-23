

The Windsor housing market slowed slightly in July compared to June, but analysts say it’s still a seller’s market.

A report from the Conference Board of Canada shows sales in July slid by 8.5 per cent compared to June.

However sales are still are up when compared to last July.

All total about 7000 properties were sold in July and there were more than 10,000 listings.

The average selling price of a home last month was $248,000, up 12 per cent from last July.