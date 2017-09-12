House fire on Baseline Road deemed accidental
Firefighters clean up after battling a fire on Baseline Road on Monday, September 11, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 8:01AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2017 9:37AM EDT
The cause of a house fire in Windsor has been determined as accidental.
The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in the 6,600 block of Baseline Road.
Windsor fire officials say the blaze began outside and quickly spread, causing $350,000 in damages to the home.
One man was home at the time of the fire but was able to escape safely.
Tecumseh and LaSalle fire services were also called in to assist with the blaze.