The cause of a house fire in Windsor has been determined as accidental.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in the 6,600 block of Baseline Road.

Windsor fire officials say the blaze began outside and quickly spread, causing $350,000 in damages to the home.

One man was home at the time of the fire but was able to escape safely.

Tecumseh and LaSalle fire services were also called in to assist with the blaze.