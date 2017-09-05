

CTV Windsor





There is some hope for residents at a social housing unit in Windsor after last week’s historic flooding.

Most of the residents in the 72 units in the Alix Sinkevitch Townhouses on Ypres Avenue near Central Ave lost personal belongings after last Tuesday’s flood.

The basement units still have no electricity.

But officials hope most residents will have hot water by Wednesday as new hot water tanks were delivered on Tuesday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens visited the flood victims on the weekend and donated $100 gift cards from Walmart.

Some of the residents also received clothing donations while Naples Pizza delivered food.

Some families with children also received school supplies.

As of Friday, Windsor’s 311 Call Centre has received 4,660 basement flooding reports both online and over the phone.

Staff from the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs toured flood damaged areas of Windsor on Tuesday to decide if residents can qualify for help under the Disaster Recovery Assistance For Ontarians Program.

They spoke to residents frustrated about a second major flooding event in a year.

The City of Windsor has asked the provincial government for help.

Premier Kathleen Wynne tweeted last week that the province is ready to work with the city to help residents impacted by the historic flood.