Windsor Regional Hospital officials say changes will be made to security after a patient was stabbed on the weekend.

Hospital CEO David Musyj says they constantly review security measures, but they will make changes after Saturday’s incident.

"Oh definitely there will be changes,” says Musyj. “You got to learn from these things. Thank god, it could have been a lot worse.”

But Musyj cautions against overreaction.

"To put in metal detectors at the door for all our patients and visitors, that would be beyond unique for an Ontario or Canadian health care system” says Musyj.

Windsor police officers were called to the Ouellette Campus on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a short time earlier a 17-year-old male patient from the hospital stabbed a 26-year-old female patient in the back of her neck in a hallway near the main lobby.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The victim received immediate medical attention. She is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her father, Wilfred Lucier, can’t believe what has happened.

“This is a hospital, you're supposed to be protected," says Lucier. "I've never cried so much in all my life. This is devastating."

Lucier tells CTV Windsor he is not happy with how the situation was handled. Lucier claims he only found out about his daughter’s emergency surgery from a family member, not the hospital.

Lucier says he is now considering legal action. He is even considering relocating his daughter to a hospital in London.

Musyj says the suspect was returning to hospital after a day pass, and had no issues during six previous day passes.

Dr. Raj Basker, the chief of psychiatry at Windsor Regional, says it does not appear the two people knew each other, and the incident was a random act.

Dr. Basker did note the patient has had a history of acting out.

The Major Crimes Brach is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.