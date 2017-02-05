

CTV Windsor





A day after hospital unions called for more permanent beds at Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital CEO says he is hopeful the capacity issue is on the decline.

On Sunday, David Musyj said WRH had 16 “admit no bed” patients between its two campuses. Eleven of those were at the Ouellette campus.

Musyj said there were no operating room issues Sunday caused by a lack of capacity.

“We are hopeful we are seeing a slowing of the recent issues,” he said.

On Saturday, the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions called on the province to open at least 50 fully-funded and permanent hospital beds for WRH.

The unions say the beds are needed to deal with the strain on the hospital system to stem the persistent bed capacity problem.