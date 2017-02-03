

Windsor, CTV Windsor





They’re hoping everything comes up ‘aces’ for a Windsor charity.

Catch the Ace is a growing phenomenon on the East Coast that has seen jackpots growing to over a million dollars.

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families is the first charity in the region to get a provincial license for Catch the Ace.

People buy lottery tickets and each week a winner is drawn. That winner of the weekly draw gets 20 per cent of ticket proceeds, the charity gets 50 per cent and 30 per cent goes into a jackpot prize pool.

Each weekly winner also gets to draw from a deck of cards and if they pull the ace of spades they get that jackpot prize.

The shelter is having a pop-up sales booth at Tecumseh Mall this weekend.

To this point more than $2,500 in tickets have been sold and the hope is the pop-up booth will sell even more tickets, pushing up the grand prize.

Tickets can always be picked up at Duby's Home Centre, Dan Gemus Real Estate Team, White Feather Holistic Arts, Generator Design, Rhyan's Mess, Barbz Trimz and the Welcome Centre.

Beginning February 9th a draw will be held at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women every Thursday until the ace of spades is chosen.