A tribute to duty and service Thursday at Heavenly Rest Cemetery.

The Windsor Regiment Association presented a Windsor Regiment Camp flag and a poppy at the gravesite of Private Thomas Coyle McMahon for his duty and service to Canada in the Great War and the Second World War.

McMahon served with the Canadian Army Service Corps, 3rd Canadian Divisional Mechanical Transport Company, Transport Section during WW I. McMahon later joined the Windsor Regiment, as a Private in 1937 rising through the ranks to become acting Company Sergeant Major.

McMahon passed away in Windsor on May 1, 1963.

The dedication to McMahon’s memory was done while members of the McMahon family attended the tribute.

Lieutenant (Retired) Richard Gunn says they are trying to find all their past veterans, so they too can be honoured.

“We placed 50 flags around southern Ontario last year,” says Gunn. “This year, we hope to be in an excess of 150.