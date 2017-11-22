

CTV Windsor





The homicide rate in Windsor has dropped.

A Statistics Canada report says there were three homicides in the Windsor metropolitan area in 2016.

That is down from six homicides in 2015.

But across Ontario, the provincial homicide rate increased by 17 per cent. The Stats Canada report says the increase is partly due to an increase in more gang-related incidents.

Nationally, the rate of homicides was relatively unchanged with 611 homicides reported in Canada in 2016, accounting for less than 0.2 per cent of violent crimes reported by police forces across the country.

The Windsor census metropolitan area includes Tecumseh, LaSalle, Lakeshore and Amherstburg.