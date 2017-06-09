

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting that home sales were up more than 13 per cent in May compared to last year.

A total of 791 properties were sold this May compared to 698 in May of 2016.

The average price of a home also rose to $282,134 compared to $235,011 at this time last year.

Bungalows and Ranches remain the most popular homes on the market with 235 sold in May.

The total amount of listings for May remained relatively the same as last year.



