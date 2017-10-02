

CTV Windsor





The second annual Hogs for Hospice in Leamington is being hailed a tremendous success.

The organizing committee announced Monday that $200,000 was raised for the Erie Shores Health Foundation, which is the fundraising charity for the Erie Shores Hospice and Erie Shores Health Care facilities.

The event far exceeded the amount raised in its inaugural event, almost tripling the total net proceeds from 2016.

Foundation Board Chair Sheila McBrayne is grateful to the committee for their support.

“The attendance at this year’s event was amazing and a tribute to the committee’s careful planning” says McBrayne. “The local communities have embraced Hogs for Hospice and we look forward to its growing success in the future. As always the Erie Shores Health Foundation will utilize the proceeds received this year by supporting health care facilities in this area.”

Thousands of people, including 1,200 motorcyclists, flocked over three days to Seacliff Park for the August long weekend fundraiser that included games, vendors and entertainment, including a live concert from Our Lady Peace.

H4H committee member Joe Oswald says the event allowed the community to showcase “Ontario’s Best Kept Secret” in Leamington.

H4H committee member Donny Pacheco says the event could not have been possible without the community coming together, from municipal workers to residents to churches and businesses.

The committee says it has already started planning for next year’s Hogs for Hospice event, which will be held Aug. 3 - 5, 2018.