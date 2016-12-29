Featured
Hockey tourney hits record attendance and assists charity
A charity hockey tournament taking place over the last few days has reached record-breaking numbers.
And mark it down as an official assist as well for a local hospice.
More than $301,000 was raised during this year's Hockey for Hospice tournament.
The three day event saw more than 1,500 players hit the ice across Windsor and Essex County, with a record 132 teams taking part in 277 games.
The event has raised more than $2.6-million in its 21-year history.
All of the proceeds from the tournament go to the Hospice of Windsor and Essex.
Organizers say it wouldn't be possible without support from the players and families taking part.
