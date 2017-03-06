

An historic barn in the Amherstburg area is coming down.

AMA Arena was being demolished today.

The Jones Group is in charge of tearing down the arena.

Mayor Aldo Dicarlo says the old arena no longer fits the town's needs and it wasn't feasible to add a second ice pad.

The arena was originally built in 1970.

No word yet on how the town will use the land.

The demolition is expected to take seven to eight weeks.