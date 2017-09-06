

CTV Windsor





Vistaprint in Windsor is on a hiring spree.

The Job Shoppe is recruiting over 300 seasonal and full time production associates to cover all shifts for Vistaprint. The company is responsible for sorting, packaging, receiving, and shipping a variety of custom made business and personal items.

The first of four hiring events is being held Thursday Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Devonshire Mall.

Three other hiring events are planned.

· Sept. 19 at Tecumseh Mall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

· Oct. 13 at the WFCU Centre for Windsor/Essex Job Day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Oct. 24 at the Atlas Tube Centre from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vistaprint says wages will range from $14.51 to $15.50 an hour.

You must be available for full-time and overtime shifts when necessary. General labour experience would be considered an asset.

As an incentive, someone could win a one-year lease on a vehicle.

You can book an interview by calling the Job Shoppe or you can send your resume to jobs@thejobshoppe.com