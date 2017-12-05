

CTV Windsor





Employees at Hiram Walker and Sons in Windsor have ratified a new contract.

Members of Unifor Local 2027 voted 66 per cent in favour of a new four year agreement.

It includes a $3,000 early signing bonus and a two per cent wage increase in each year of the deal.

Instead of a cost of living adjustment, the company will pay lump sum amounts of $3,000 for production workers and $3,500 for trades people for the first two years of the contract.

The agreement also includes new health benefits, retirement incentives and a defined pension plan for new hires at the Riverside Drive facility.

In a statement released by parent company Pernod Ricard, vice president of operations Jim Stanski says "employees are at the core" of competitive manufacturing in Windsor and internationally.