Hiram Walker employees ratify new deal
A worker watches bottles of Cherry Whisky on the new production line at Hiram Walker in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 6, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 3:50PM EST
Employees at Hiram Walker and Sons in Windsor have ratified a new contract.
Members of Unifor Local 2027 voted 66 per cent in favour of a new four year agreement.
It includes a $3,000 early signing bonus and a two per cent wage increase in each year of the deal.
Instead of a cost of living adjustment, the company will pay lump sum amounts of $3,000 for production workers and $3,500 for trades people for the first two years of the contract.
The agreement also includes new health benefits, retirement incentives and a defined pension plan for new hires at the Riverside Drive facility.
In a statement released by parent company Pernod Ricard, vice president of operations Jim Stanski says "employees are at the core" of competitive manufacturing in Windsor and internationally.