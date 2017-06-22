

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a traffic stop on Highway 401.

Police stopped a grey Jeep Sport Utility Vehicle with two occupants for speeding on Highway 401 in the eastbound lanes in Lakeshore on Sunday around 2:15 p.m.

Officers say the female driver of the vehicle falsely identified herself to the officer and was arrested.

Grounds were obtained to search the vehicle and yielded a prohibited fully automatic firearm along with ammunition and two prohibited magazines resulting in the arrest of the male passenger.

Police also located and seized a quantity of cocaine, methadone, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

With the assistance of the OPP West Region Highway Enforcement Team (HET), the Essex County Crime Unit, the Chatham Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) and the OPP Canine Unit, the following two individuals were arrested and held for a bail hearing in a Windsor, Ontario court, charged with the following offences:

Brooklyn Slade, 19 of Windsor, has been charged with:

-Personation With Intent To Avoid Arrest

-Identity Theft

-Unauthorized Possession Of A Firearm

-Occupant Of A Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was A Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2

-Occupant Of A Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was A Firearm

-Making An Automatic Firearm

-Possession Of A Loaded Prohibited Or Restricted Firearm

-Careless Storage Of A Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device Or Weapon x 3

-Possession Of Cocaine For The Purpose Of Trafficking

-Possession Of A Schedule 1 Substance (Other Drug) For The Purpose Of Trafficking

-Possession Of A Schedule 2 Substance Under 30 grams - Cannabis

Delroy Mattison, 31, of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

-Unauthorized Possession Of A Firearm

-Occupant Of A Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was A Firearm

-Careless Storage Of A Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device Or Weapon x 3

-Occupant Of A Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was A Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2

-Possession Of Cocaine For The Purpose Of Trafficking

-Possession Of A Schedule 1 Substance (Other Drug) For The Purpose Of Trafficking

-Possession Of A Schedule 2 Substance Under 30 grams - Cannabis

-Possession Of A Loaded Prohibited Or Restricted Firearm

-Failing To Comply With A Probation Order x 4

-Possession Of Firearm Or Ammunition Contrary To A Prohibition Order

Any person with information regarding the persons involved in this incident, should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

The investigation is continuing.