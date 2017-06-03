

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the 401 will be closed overnight just east of London as crews work to remove the Highway 19 bridge.

The closure will take effect at 7 p.m. Saturday and remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Major delays are expected as traffic will be rerouted at via the Highway 19 interchange ramps. OPP will be on hand to help reroute traffic.

The demolition is part of a project to make improvements to Highway 401 and the interchange.

Further closures are expected later this summer.

Highway 19 will also be closed to traffic between Clarke Road and Curry Road.