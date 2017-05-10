Featured
Highway 401 reopens in Chatham-Kent after crash
Police were called to a crash in the construction zone on Highway 401 from Bloomfield Road to Queens Line in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 2:09PM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP say the westbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened after a crash.
Police say there was a commercial vehicle collision in the construction zone from Bloomfield Road to Queens Line.
The vehicle needed to be removed from the north ditch.
