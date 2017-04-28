

CTV Windsor





A warning for motorists travelling the 401 this weekend, all lanes between Kent Bridge Road and Bloomfield Road will be closed for at least 14 hours.

The shut down starts at 8 p.m. Saturday evening and will end around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The closure will allow for the demolition of the Highway 40 bridge overpass.

The interchange at Highway 40 will be closed until the fall while road improvements are made.