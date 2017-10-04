

The number of fatalities along a section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was brought up in Queens Park Wednesday.

New Democrat MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh Percy Hatfield says there’s been “so many in fact that it’s earned the disturbing nickname of "carnage alley"”

Hatfield asked the government when a safety barrier would be put in place on the highway between London and Tilbury.

Some family and friends of people who've lost their lives on that section of the 401 were in the legislature to hear a response.

Allyson Storey was among them as she delivered a petition with thousands of signatures of people who support a safety barrier.

Storey’s friend Sarah Payne, and her five-year-old daughter Freya were killed on Aug. 29 when a pickup truck crossed the highway median and struck their van near Dutton.

Premier Kathleen Wynne expressed her condolences and, without giving specifics, said a solution is in the works.

“I want them to know that we are listening and I want them to know the Minister of Transportation will be meeting with them” said Wynne. “We are going to move forward Mr. Speaker with a barrier on that highway.”

Chatham Council last month approved a motion, calling on the provincial government to install centre barriers on the highway.

The MTO has previously said there are no plans to install a safety barrier between Tilbury and London because there are not enough vehicles on that stretch of highway.