A heads up for motorists travelling the 401 to Chatham-Kent.

The Highway 40 interchange -- which leads you to Chatham, Blenheim and Wallaceburg – will be closed for almost eight months.

But tourism and business officials hope residents and visitors will find another way to find what the region has to offer.

The $62-million project began more than a year ago, and this year’s phase of the work will begin April 18.

Municipal Director of Engineering Adam Sullo says they are working closely with the Ministry of Transportation to make the necessary road safety improvements.

“Sight lines have been a big concern at this overpass going back 15 to 20 years” says Sullo.

There are more than 200 merchants in Blenheim, but the BIA hopes the economic impact of the work will be minimal.

“We just want people to know we're still here we're still open and welcoming any visitors to town" says BIA member Mark Eskritt.

Chatham-Kent Tourism says the work is a chance for visitors and residents to explore more of the region.

“It's a slower pace, you have an opportunity to discover some of those things perhaps you haven't seen” says Shannon Paiva, Supervisor of Tourism Development.

On April 29, Highway 401 between Kent Bridge and Bloomfield Roads will be closed to all traffic from 8 p.m until 10 a.m the following morning so the overpass can be demolished.