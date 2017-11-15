

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP laid 62 charges after a traffic initiative on Highway 3.

On Monday and Tuesday, the OPP traffic management unit conducted a light detection and ranging speed enforcement initiative on Highway 3.

The following charges were levied over a three-hour time period”

-Speeding - 59

-Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) - 1

-Stunt driving - 2

Police say both stunt driving violations included speeds in excess of 50 kilometers per hour over of the posted limit.

"Enforcement efforts undertaken during the past two days underscore the importance for all motorists to comply with our posted speed signs,” says Insp. Glenn Miller.

“These signs are not a suggestion as to what speed to travel, but the law. For those who continue to excessively travel at speeds that warrant Stunt Driving charges, the consequences are very serious but more important the likelihood of you safely reaching your destination becomes limited.”