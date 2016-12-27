Featured
Highway 3 expansion is applauded
Diagram of the next phase in the expansion of Highway 3 in Essex County. (Photo courtesy of the Ontario Ministry of Transportation)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 3:24PM EST
Progress is being made in the long-awaited expansion of Highway 3.
A plan by the Ontario government to continue the widening of Highway 3 is being applauded by Essex County officials.
Work on what the Province is describing as Phase 3 of the Windsor to Leamington widening project will see four lanes through the Town of Essex to Cameron Side Road.
Essex Warden Tom Bain says county officials will continue to push for more progress.
Work on this next phase of the project could being as early as the spring.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.