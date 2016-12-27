

CTV Windsor





Progress is being made in the long-awaited expansion of Highway 3.

A plan by the Ontario government to continue the widening of Highway 3 is being applauded by Essex County officials.

Work on what the Province is describing as Phase 3 of the Windsor to Leamington widening project will see four lanes through the Town of Essex to Cameron Side Road.

Essex Warden Tom Bain says county officials will continue to push for more progress.

Work on this next phase of the project could being as early as the spring.