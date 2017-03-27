

CTV Windsor





Canadians should be able to smoke marijuana legally by Canada Day 2018.

CTV News has confirmed the federal government intends to introduce legislation by April 20, 2017 to legalize pot.

One of the owners of a Windsor cannabis lounge welcomes news that marijuana could soon be legal.

“We're so excited to see this moving forward because it's a great day for Canada once this does get legalized," says Jon Liedtke, owner of Higher Limits in Windsor.

Liedtke has been waiting for this news since the election campaign in 2015.

“It's the Trudeau government following through on one of their main electoral pledges which was to legalize cannabis so very content to see this from what we've heard about it so far," he says.

Published reports suggest the Trudeau Liberals will table a bill legalizing marijuana on the symbolic date of April 20.