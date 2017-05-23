

CTV Windsor





The Canadian Armed Forces is scheduled to return to Windsor for a second round of high flying training for two days this week.

The CAF will conduct urban flying training in Windsor from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

The training will involve CH-146 Griffon helicopters flying north from the Windsor airport to the riverfront, then west to Ouellette Avenue over the Chrysler Building.

The aircraft will fly no lower than 200 feet above the highest point on their flight path.

Urban flight training by the CAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and designed to ensure the Canadian Military men and women are prepared in the execution of their duties.

People in the area can expect to see the helicopter performing multiple flights and may experience periods of increased noise.

The 427 Special Operation Aviation Squadron from Garrison Petawawa was in Windsor for similar training in 2011.