

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor has made a $5,000 donation to the Hiatus House’s Mothers in Mind program.

The program is a 10 week attachment-informed, relationship-based group model to enhance parenting skills, strengthen parent-child relationships and reduce parenting stress for mothers who have experienced abuse or trauma.

This is the third consecutive year Caesars Windsor has sponsored the program, providing a total of $15,000 to help women.