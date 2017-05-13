Featured
Hiatus House receives $5000 donation from Caesars Windsor
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:52AM EDT
Caesars Windsor has made a $5,000 donation to the Hiatus House’s Mothers in Mind program.
The program is a 10 week attachment-informed, relationship-based group model to enhance parenting skills, strengthen parent-child relationships and reduce parenting stress for mothers who have experienced abuse or trauma.
This is the third consecutive year Caesars Windsor has sponsored the program, providing a total of $15,000 to help women.
